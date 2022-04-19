Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Sadio Mane Scores Liverpool Third Goal Against Manchester United

Sadio Mane has scored Liverpools third goal for Liverpool against Manchester United and you can watch the goal here.

Mane was able to slot his composed strike into the United net for Liverpools third of the night.

Watch the goal here;

Manchester United travel to Anfield on Tuesday night to face bitter rivals Liverpool.

The game is a must win for both sides as United fight for the top four and Liverpool challenge for the title.

United were thrashed by Liverpool in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford earlier in the season with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick.

United have found a steady form recently with some disappointing results also against their run in form.

Most recently, United beat Norwich City 3-2 with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick.

Unfortunately, Ronaldo will not face Liverpool on Tuesday night due to the tragic passing of his baby son.

United will need to perform to a better standard against their bitter rivals if they are to stake their claim in the race for the UEFA Champions League spots. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Ralf Rangnick
Match Day

Watch: Sadio Mane Scores Liverpool Third Goal Against Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Ronaldo
Match Day

Watch: Manchester United and Liverpool Supporters Come Together to Show Support for Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace33 minutes ago
Darren Fletcher, Ralf Rangnick
Match Day

Watch: Mohamed Salah Ends Goal Drought By Scoring Goal to Double Liverpool Lead Against Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Paul Pogba vs Brighton
Match Day

Paul Pogba Picks Up Injury During Liverpool vs Manchester United Clash

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Liverpool
Match Day

Watch: Luis Diaz Goal Gives Liverpool the Lead Against Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Paul Pogba World Cup 2018
News

Manchester United's Relationship with Paul Pogba is at 'Point of No Return'

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
Corner Flag
Match Day

Liverpool vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Phil Jones Returns

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Jesse Lingard
Quotes

Ex-West Ham Star Backs Jesse Lingard to Return to The Club After His Manchester United Contract Expires

By Rhys James4 hours ago