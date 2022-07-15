Watch: Scott McTominay Scores Equalising Goal For Manchester United v Melbourne Victory

Scott McTominay has scored the equalising goal for Manchester United against Melbourne Victory in the Red Devils pre season friendly on their 2022 tour and you can watch the goal here.

United fell behind in their second pre season game after an early goal from Melbourne Victory shocked United and put the Red Devils behind.

McTominay started the game in his standard position, in the pivot alongside regular midfield partner, Fred

The Scottish midfielder scored the equalising goal late into the first half to tie the game up and you can see the goal below.

United have now moved onto Australia for the second leg of their tour, facing unfamiliar opposition.

Ten Hag has confirmed that he has a full squad fit and ready for the game with the likes of club captain Harry Maguire returning to the team and with the ability to play a half of the game.

Axel Tuanzebe has returned home from the tour early due to a personal issue back in England and Cristiano Ronaldo is still yet to join the squad on the tour so far.

