Watch: Scott McTominay Scores Great Goal For Manchester United v Aston Villa

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Scott McTominay has completed the win for Manchester United against Aston Villa and you can watch the goal here.

Scott McTominay has scored the goal to confirm Manchester United’s win against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. The Scotsman came close just before scoring for United. 

Alejandro Garnacho already had one assist to his name on the night. The Argentine has now provided yet another assist in the game, this time an incredible pass. 

You can watch McTominay’s goal below. 

Manchester United return to Old Trafford tonight as they host Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. United are just a few days removed from a loss against Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils will be looking to get their ‘revenge’ on Unai Emery in the cup competition this evening. Erik Ten Hag is prepared to play his ‘best team’ tonight however there are already some changes that we know about.

Ten Hag has made some interesting changes to his United side including a first appearance for a goalkeeper. Martin Dubravka starts for United tonight against Villa, it’ll be his first appearance since joining from Newcastle United.

Anthony Martial is also confirmed to start tonight, his first since returning from injury. Bruno Fernandes also returns to the starting 11 following his suspension at the weekend.

Donny Van De Beek also retains his spot in the lineup following his start against Villa in the league. Fred is also another player who is potentially set to start in tonights game.

A number of top Premier League clubs bowed out of the competition last night. If United are to win then the possibility of winning the Carabao Cup could be on the table. 

