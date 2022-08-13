Skip to main content

Watch: Second David De Gea Shock Error Gives Brentford Increased Lead Against Manchester United

Manchester United have utterly collapsed against Brentford and find themselves two goals down due to two errors from none other than goalkeeper, David De Gea, watch the error leading to a goal here.

United find themselves two goals down in the first half for the second week in a row. 

This time two shock errors from David De Gea have gifted the bees a two goal lead just under twenty minutes in to their second game of the season. 

Watch it here:

United lost to Brighton 1-2 in their first game under Erik Ten Hag in front of a frustrated home crowd.

The Red Devils will now face a tough challenge away at Brentford who managed to secure a point against Leicester City last weekend.

Erik Ten Hag wants his side to make an instant impact but will be without two players.

The boss confirmed that both Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof are unavailable ahead of the game against the Bees.

Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have trained to a high standard and is in contention for a start in the clash on Saturday.

United have not made any new additions in the transfer market since the opening defeat meaning a similar lineup could be on the cards.

Lots of criticism arose for the poor performance of Scott McTominay against Brighton with United in talks with a move for Adrien Rabiot said to be getting closer. 

