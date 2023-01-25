Skip to main content
Watch: Wout Weghorst Scores First Manchester United Goal vs Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup

IMAGO / PA Images

Wout Weghorst has scored his first Manchester United goal vs Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi final. Watch the goal here.

Wout Weghorst has scored his first Manchester United goal since joining the club on loan this month during the transfer window. The Dutch striker was able to take advantage of a great strike that was saved.

Antony shot from outside the box but his chance was saved before the ball fell to Weghorst who was able to put it away. 

Watch Weghorst's goal here;

Manchester United travel away to Nottingham Forest for the first leg of their huge Carabao Cup semi final tie. United travel away to the City Ground in what could be the first of three games away from a trophy under Erik Ten Hag.

This is a competition that United need to win - a top four finish with a trophy would be a great start to life at United for the Dutch manager. It would also put an end to the trophy drought faced in the past few years.

Forest will not be an easy game and have been great at home so far this season. United will be without a number of players ahead of such a game.

Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire all miss tonights game. Ten Hag will have to rotate in a number of positions ahead of the tie.

Casemiro returns following his suspension in the Premier League for Sunday's game. The likes of David De Gea, Lisandro Martinez and other regular starters are expected to feature.

Wout Weghorst
Match Day

By Alex Wallace
