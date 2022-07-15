Skip to main content

Watch: Zidane Iqbal Shows Off Great Skill For Manchester United vs Melbourne Victory

Zidane Iqbal is a young talent who is excelling so far for Manchester United on their pre season tour 2022 after an impressive performance against Liverpool, the young midfielder has impressed once again, this time in Australia.

Iqbal is a great talent and a midfielder with many qualities. A young player with a hunger to get on the ball as well as a player who posses flair and comfort whilst on the ball. 

The youngster who internationally represents Iraq has lit up the Academy ranks at United before being given his first team opportunity last season. 

Iqbal has once again been brought on during the second half for United in their game against Melbourne Victory and has impressed. 

Many supporters have called for the player to be a part of the first team set up next season following praise from Erik Ten Hag.

Iqbal showed off some of his flair and skill with a great move against a couple of defenders for the Australian side, you can watch the clip below.

United have now moved onto Australia for the second leg of their tour, facing unfamiliar opposition.

Ten Hag has confirmed that he has a full squad fit and ready for the game with the likes of club captain Harry Maguire returning to the team and with the ability to play a half of the game.

Axel Tuanzebe has returned home from the tour early due to a personal issue back in England and Cristiano Ronaldo is still yet to join the squad on the tour so far. 

