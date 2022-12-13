Skip to main content
Where To Watch Argentina v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi Final, Live Stream

Argentina and Croatia go head to head in the first semi final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Watch the game here.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is entering the serious phase of play now as we reach the semi final of the tournament. Argentina who are one of the tournament’s favourites take on one of the underdogs of the tournament so far.

Croatia find themselves in the semi final of the competition for the second World Cup in a row. The European side beat Brazil in the quarter final on penalties. 

Argentina booked their place in the semi final by beating the Netherlands in the quarter final, also on penalties. Lionel Messi is looking to win his first tournament whilst playing for Argentina. 

Argentina will be the favourites for the game, undoubtedly with a player such as Messi at the helm. However you can’t write off a side like Croatia with Luka Modric leading their charge. 

Both teams will be fighting it out for a place in the much anticipated final where they will face either France or Morocco. It should make a great viewing for the neutral fan tuning in to the game. 

Where To Watch?

In the United Kingdom, the game kicks off at 7pm and will be available to watch on ITV1 and the ITV Hub. 

Alternatively if you are outside the United Kingdom, Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

