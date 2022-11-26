Skip to main content
Where To Watch Argentina v Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

Argentina and Mexico will face off in an all South American clash at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Here is where you can watch the game.

Argentina will be looking to overturn an opening game shock defeat to Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s only goal as they fell to a loss that has been branded as the biggest upset in World Cup history. 

Mexico drew with Poland in their opening group game which will have been seen as a good result for the side. The Mexican fans were brilliant during their opening group game. 

Argentina and Mexico are known as two of the best supported sides at the World Cup this year. The South American fans have travelled in their numbers to Qatar. 

Argentina will once again be looking towards Messi to make an impact in the game. If Argentina fail to win the game then their World Cup dreams could be teetering on the edge. 

Mexico will be looking to add to their 1 point as they look to reach the knockout round of the tournament. 

Where To Watch?

The game will be available to watch in the United Kingdom with kick off at 7pm. The game can be watched on ITV/The ITV Hub.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Viewers outside the UK can watch the game via PureVPN as linked above. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Match Day

By Alex Wallace
