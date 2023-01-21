Skip to main content
Where To Watch Arsenal v Manchester United, Broadcast Details, Premier League, Live Stream

IMAGO / PA Images

Where To Watch Arsenal v Manchester United, Broadcast Details, Premier League, Live Stream

Here is where you can find all the information you need on where to watch Arsenal v Manchester United on Sunday.

The highly anticipated match between Arsenal and Manchester United is set to take place at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are currently sitting in the top three of the Premier League table and will be looking to secure a crucial three points.

Arsenal has been in strong form recently, but United will be a tough test for them. The Red Devils will look to continue their recent unbeaten streak and solidify their spot in the top four.

The Gunners have recently added to their squad with the signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton. United will be hoping that Wout Weghorst can make a big impact in the game in the absence of Anthony Martial.

Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag and his side got the better of Arsenal in the last meeting between the sides. United won 3-1 at Old Trafford earlier on in the season and were the first team to beat Arsenal.

United will look at the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes to make their impact on the game. United will be without Casmeiro, Martial and Diogo Dalot for the game.

Where To Watch?

In the United Kingdom the game kicks off at 4:30pm and will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League. 

Highlights will be available on Sunday on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Premier League
Match Day

Where To Watch Arsenal v Manchester United, Broadcast Details, Premier League, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Arsenal, Premier League

By Alex Wallace
Diogo Dalot Manchester United
News

Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Arsenal, Two Stars Missing

By Alex Wallace
gravenberch
Opinions

The Two Creative Signings Manchester United Could Make In January

By Alex Wallace
Dusan Vlahovic Juventus
Transfers

Serie A Striker Wants To Play For Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
harry kane
Transfers

Manchester United Striker Transfer Target Price Tag Revealed

By Alex Wallace
Shola Shoretire
News

Manchester United Youngster Secures Loan Move

By Alex Wallace
Lionel Messi
Match Day

Where To Watch PSG v Riyadh Season Team, Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo, Live Stream Details

By Alex Wallace