Where To Watch Aston Villa v Manchester United Premier League, TV Channels & Live Stream

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United travel to Villa Park on Sunday and heres where you can watch the game.

Manchester United face Aston Villa on Sunday in what will be Unai Emery’s first game in charge of the Villains. Erik Ten Hag brings his side to Villa Park in the middle of an impressive winning run for the side, below you can find all the details of how to watch the game.

United’s last game saw them face Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League as they came away 1-0 winners. Despite winning the game, United failed to top their UEL group due to goal difference.

Last time out in the Premier League saw United host West Ham United in a game they won 1-0. A 100th club goal from Marcus Rashford was enough to help his side secure the victory.

Marcus Rashford Manchester United

With only two games in the league before the World Cup, United will be looking to improve their winning run. However, a game against a Villa side who will be riding the wave of a new managerial appointment in Emery will not be easy.

Emery has quite the history having led Sevilla to UEL titles, a spell at Arsenal before beating United in the Europa League final two seasons ago.

Where To Watch?

The game on Sunday kicks off at 2pm however will not be broadcast on TV in the UK. Fans will be able to catch the highlights on Match of the Day on BBC 1.

In the USA you can watch the game on Peacock Premium. In Canada the game is available to watch on fuboTV. 

Marcus Rashford Manchester United
