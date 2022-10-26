Skip to main content
Where To Watch Barcelona v Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League TV Channels and Live Stream

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

The biggest game of the UEFA Champions League game week takes place tonight. Heres where you can watch Barcelona host Bayern Munich.

Barcelona are fighting for their lives in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night. The Camp Nou will play host to what is anticipated to be a classic as Bayern Munich arrive, looking to knock Barca out of the competition.

Four games played in Group C with Bayern sitting top, unbeaten. However, in the case of Barca, they need to win otherwise they will be eliminated to the UEFA Europa League.

The Spanish giants sit in 3rd place, three points behind Inter Milan who lie 3 points ahead of them. It will be an incredibly close finish in the group come the final matchday of this stage.

All eyes will be on this game tonight, including the eyes of Manchester United fans. With United looking to do well in the UEL, the addition of Barca to the competition could be troublesome.

It would however also be a bitter sweet bit of revenge for United fans. Frenkie De Jong rejected a move to Old Trafford in the summer with one of the factors being the lack of UCL football, quite the outcome could be on the cards.

Where to watch?

The game will be available to watch in the UK as kick off is set for 8pm. The game is available to watch on BT Sport 5 and BTSport.com.

In the USA, the game begins at 3pm ET and is available to watch on fubotv. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

