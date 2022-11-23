Skip to main content
Where To Watch Belgium v Canada, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

IMAGO / Pixsell

Here is where you can watch Belgium v Canada in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Belgium face Canada in tonights final game of the day at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Belgium will be looking to take advantage of the draw between Croatia and Morocco that took place earlier today.

Belgium are looking to top the group and are the bookies favorites to get to the knockouts as group winners. Croatia will now be under pressure to step up and compete with the Belgians.

Belgium will have plenty of fire power ahead of the game with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and more to feature. Canada do have talent of their own from Jonathan David to Alphonso Davies.

FIFA World Cup

Upsets do seem to be the theme for this years tournament so far with Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia and Germany losing to Japan.

Where To Watch?

The game kicks off at 7pm in the United Kingdom and will be available to watch BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

In the United States the game will be available to watch on beIN Sports.

