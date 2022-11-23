Skip to main content
Where To Watch Brazil v Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

Where To Watch Brazil v Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

Brazil and Serbia face off in the final game of the day in the FIFA World Cup on Thursday. Heres where you can watch the game.

Brazil, arguably one of the tournament favourites kick off their campaign against Serbia on Thursday evening. Serbia however are not a side to write off in any sense. 

The South American giants will be a side that many fear ahead of their meetings with them. Brazil are widely regarded as the best squad at the tournament. 

Players to watch for Brazil include a number of talent but Neymar, Casemiro, Allison stand out in particular. Serbia have their pick of players too, including Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic. 

Brazil are undoubtedly the favourites with the bookmakers for the game. Their squad just seems to be covered with talent which sees some big names miss out. 

The Brazil lineup has been leaked and reads as follows. 

Alisson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Telles, Paqueta, Casemiro, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius - Richarlison.

Where to Watch?

The game is once again available to watch for United Kingdom viewers on BBC One or the BBC iPlayer. Kick off is at 7pm.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

International viewers can use PureVPN (linked above) to watch the game. 

