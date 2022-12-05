Where To Watch Brazil v South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round Of 16, Live Stream

Brazil, one of the tournaments favourites will be looking to book their place in the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup. The South American giants undoubtedly have one of the best squad at the tournament on paper.

Brazil have been very impressive already in this tournament and have the ability to chop and change their side as much as they please. From the likes of Neymar to Casemiro, their squad is well established.

They’ll be taking on a South Korea side looking to pull off one of the great football upsets. An underdog win will definitely not be ruled out following some of the results at this tournament already.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Led by Heung Min-Son the South Korean side have produced some fantastic performances so far on the world stage. However, the bookmakers firmly have Brazil as the favourites for this game.

Brazil will be looking to join the likes of England and France who have already advanced to the last eight. Below you can find the lineups for tonights clash.

Brazil (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison.

South Korea (4-2-3-1): Kim; Moon-hwan Kim, Min-jae Kim, Young-gwon Kim, Jin-su Kim; Hwang, Jung; Hwang, Lee, Son; Cho.

Where To Watch?

In the United Kingdom, the game is available to watch on ITV1 and the ITV Hub. Kick off is at 7pm.

However, if you are looking to watch internationally, Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon