Where To Watch Celtic vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League TV Channels and Live Stream

Scottish champions Celtic host RB Leipzig in matchday four of the UEFA Champions League tonight. In this piece you will find all you need to know about where to watch tonights game.

The sides last met last week in Germany where Leipzig managed to beat Celtic 3-1. A goal from Christopher Nkunku and a brace from Andre Silva proved to be enough on the night.

The two sides sit as the third and fourth placed team in their champions league group. Group F is lead by Real Madrid, followed by Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Celtic sit at the bottom of the group overall and have not won a game in the champions league so far this campaign.

However with tonights game being at Celtic park it will be up to the fans to create an atmosphere that could push their side on to a victory.

Celtic will hope that current top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi could score his first UCL goal of the season tonight. He already has seven in eight games in the Scottish Premier League.

Leipzig have plenty of talent at their disposal. As mentioned as the goal scorers, Silva and Nkunku will provide many options going forward.

Nkunku has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea. Manchester United are also said to have been interested in the player.

Where to watch?

For those in the United Kingdom, the game kicks off at 8pm and is available to watch on BT Sport Ultimate and BT Sport 3.

In the USA, the game can be viewed on Paramount+ and CBS Sports.

