Where To Watch Chelsea v Manchester United Premier League TV Channels and Live Stream

One of the most anticipated games in the Premier League calendar sees Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. A fierce rivalry is set to be ignited on Saturday evening.

United and Chelsea have battled it out in many classics during the Premier League era. Regarded as two of the biggest teams in the country, it truly is a heavyweight clash.

Erik Ten Hag’s United come into this game following an impressive and dominant 2-0 win against Spurs on Wednesday. Chelsea on the other hand, could only manage a draw against Brentford on the same night.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

This will be the second time Ten Hag faces Graham Potter in the dugout this season. The Dutchman came face to face with Potter at Old Trafford when the English manager’s former side Brighton were victorious on the opening day.

However this time Potter has a much different team to line up with against United. Ten Hag will be without Cristiano Ronaldo following a disciplinary action midweek.

It promises to be a solid game between two sides fighting for the top four.

Where to watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can see the game get under way at 5:30pm on Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports main events.

In the United States, the game gets under way from 12:30pm ET and will be available to watch on fuboTV and Peacock.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon