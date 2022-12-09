Where To Watch Croatia v Brazil, FIFA World Cup Quarter Finals, Live Stream

We’re into the serious crunch moments of the FIFA World Cup as the quarter finals get under way. After a couple days with no action, the football returns today with two huge games.

The first of these two games being Brazil and Croatia, the South American side are searching for their sixth World Cup. Croatia could perform a huge upset and reach the semi finals in two consecutive tournaments.

Brazil, led by Neymar are looking to make history, just like the seven other remaining sides. Some say that if Neymar does lead Brazil to the sixth, he may overshadow Pele’s legacy for the national team.

Nevertheless, it’ll be a great game to watch for the neutral this evening. Brazil looked incredibly impressive in their dominant 4-1 win against South Korea in the RO16.

Croatia were taken all the way to penalties by Japan however the European side comfortably sailed through from the spot kicks.

Where To Watch?

The game will be available to watch in the United Kingdom on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer. The game gets underway at 3pm.

