Where To Watch England v France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final, Live Stream

England will face their toughest test so far as they take on the 2018 World Cup champions France. The French side, led by Kylian Mbappe will be looking to win back to back world cups.

England got all the way to the semi final in 2018 and will be looking to at least equal that this year. Gareth Southgate’s side are about to face one of their toughest sides yet.

France have been stunning in this tournament so far with a number of individuals impressing. Already mentioned Mbappe is scoring for fun and will be looking to add to that against England.

England have their own stars too, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford have been impressive in Qatar. One of those two starts tonight while the other is on the bench.

France are the bookmakers favourites for tonight’s clash with England not too far behind. Below you can find tonights starting elevens.

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Henderson, Bellingham, Saka, Foden, Kane (c).

France XI: Lloris (c), Kounde, Upamecano, Varane, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

Where To Watch?

In the United Kingdom, the game begins at 7pm. The game is available to watch on ITV1 or the ITV Hub.

Alternatively if you are watching internationally, Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

