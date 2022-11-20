Skip to main content
Where To Watch England v Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

IMAGO / LaPresse

England and Iran will share the stage in the second game of the FIFA World Cup 2022, heres where you can watch the game.

Following the opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 being Qatar v Ecuador. England and Iran will share the stage in the second game of the tournament on Monday morning.

England will be looking to start strong in this years tournament and are favourites to win their group, Group B. The three lions reached the semi finals in 2018 as well as a Euro 2020 final just last year.

Iran won’t be a side that will be here just to turn over for England in their first game. The team took Argentina all the way to the end of their knockout game back in 2018.

Harry Maguire

England have a talented squad with many of young prospects looking to make a name for themselves at this years tournament. Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and more just some of the names on that list.

England’s Harry Kane is also ome of the many players tipped to be in the running for the Golden Boot come the end of the tournament.

Where To Watch?

In the United Kingdom, viewers can watch the game on BBC one as well as on the BBC iPlayer with kick off at 10am.

In the United States you can watch the game on beIN Sports if you are brave enough to make the early kick off. 

Marcus Rashford
