Where To Watch England v Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round Of 16, Live Stream

IMAGO / Pro Shots

England take on Senegal in the first knockout round of the FIFA World Cup. You can watch the game here.

England kick off their World Cup knock out stage campaign with a tough test against Senegal. Senegal are Africa’s best ranked side having won the AFCON. 

The three lions will be looking to push on to the last eight of the tournament following their success in 2018. Senegal however will not be an easy game and will test England in their first game of the elimination round. 

As we’ve seen in this tournament so far, a lot of upsets have happened throughout the group stage. Anything can happen on the world stage and the eyes will be on this game tonight. 

Gareth Southgate England

Gareth Southgate has rotated his England side ahead of this game and has even gone as fat as dropping Marcus Rashford. Rashford is tied as the second top goal scorer at the tournament. 

Raheem Sterling misses out on the game completely due to a family issue, the FA have stated. Below you can find tonights lineups. 

England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Bellingham, Henderson, Rice, Foden, Saka, Kane.

Senegal: E. Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; N. Mendy, Ciss; Diatta, Ndiaye, I. Sarr; Dia

Where To Watch?

The game will be available to watch on ITV1 in the United Kingdom with kick off at 7pm.

If you are international, Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

