Where To Watch England v Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

England take on Wales in the final group stage game of their campaign. Here is where you can watch the game.

Wales will be looking to pull of the unthinkable tonight against their ‘old enemy’ in England. Whereas England will already have one eye on the knockout stages but will want to ensure they finish top of their group. 

The last time the sides met in a major tournament was back in 2016 at the Euro’s in France. England narrowly beat Wales in that one thanks to a late Daniel Sturridge winner. 

Wales lost their last game 0-2 thanks to two late goals from Iran which has all but knocked them out of the World Cup. England drew with the USA which has made sure they must win tonights game. 

Wales FIFA World Cup

It’ll be a great game, a lock of horns between two nations who will face each other and not be independent nations, the only case at the World Cup. A unique affair between two countries with much history. 

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey will have to be at their best if Wales are going to win tonight. England will be looking to rotate ahead of the next round. 

Where To Watch?

The game kicks off at 7pm in the United Kingdom. It is available to watch on BBC One and the BBC iplayer. 

If you are international, Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

