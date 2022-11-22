Where To Watch France v Australia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

France get their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign underway today against Australia who they also played against in 2018. The current holders are tipper as one of the favourites for the competition this year.

The French will be looking to become one of the first ever countries to retain the World Cup title. Theres a prominent record which shows that the current holders always seem to have a poor tournament after their win.

France have a lot of firepower and will undoubtedly be the favourites for the win. Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Lloris, Ousmane Dembele and more make up the stacked squad.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Australia will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Saudi Arabia and pull off an incredible upset. Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 1-2 in the first game of the day on Tuesday.

France will be looking to make their name for themselves in this tournament and get up to speed early and set the tone for other nations.

Where To Watch?

In the United Kingdom, the game is available to watch on BBC One with the kick off time being 7pm. You can also find the game on the BBC iPlayer.

In the United States, the game is available to watch on beIN Sports.

