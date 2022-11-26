Skip to main content
Where To Watch France v Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

IMAGO / LaPresse

France will be looking to continue the defence of their FIFA World Cup title against Denmark. Here is where you can watch the game.

The French kicked off their World Cup 2022 campaign with a 4-1 win against Australia. France showed that they are not prepared to allow the past history of title defenders stand in their way. 

However their second test in the group stage will be much different in the form of Denmark. The Danish were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with Tunisia in their opening game. 

Denmark as well as fans watching on got a shock when Tunisia showed the quality they possessed in the game. However, Denmark will need to step up against very tough opposition. 

France Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup

The French are the favourites for this game, key players such as Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud will be looking to add to their existing goal tallies. Denmark will look towards Christian Eriksen to create a moment of magic. 

It could be a great watch for the neutral with two good European sides battling it out on the world’s stage. 

Where To Watch?

In the United Kingdom, the game kicks off at 4pm and is available to watch on ITV/the ITV Hub. 

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Outside the UK viewers can watch using PureVPN as linked above. 

Eriksen Qatar
