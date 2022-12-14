Where To Watch France v Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi Final, Live Stream

France are looking to make it to their second consecutive World Cup final but will have to get past a valiant Morocco side. Morocco have been a dark horse in the tournament and will be looking to go all the way.

They will have to get past the 2018 world champions who will not provide an easy task, by any means. Led by the likes of Kylian Mbappe, France will be looking to make true history.

France are looking to win the competition and to become one of the only teams to ever win the world cup back to back. It would be an incredible feat, but the winner of this game must remember that Argentina await them in the final.

France have been one of the teams to watch in this tournament and impressively knocked out England in the quarter finals. Morocco beat Portugal to become the first African side to reach the semi final.

Below you can find the lineups;

France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Konate, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Fofana, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud

Morocco: Bono, Hakimi, Yamiq, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Ziyech Ounahi, Amrabat, Boufal, En-Nesyri

Where To Watch?

In the United Kingdom, the game is available to watch on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

Alternatively, if you are outside the UK, Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

