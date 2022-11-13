Skip to main content
Where To Watch Fulham v Manchester United Premier League TV Channels & Live Stream

IMAGO / Sportimage

Where To Watch Fulham v Manchester United Premier League TV Channels & Live Stream

Fulham host Manchester United this afternoon in the final Premier League game before the World Cup break and heres where you can watch the game.

Todays game between Manchester United and Fulham is the final game before the Premier League break ahead of the World Cup. The Red Devils need to ensure they win at Craven Cottage. 

The game kicks off in a few hours in the United Kingdom and here’s where you can find all you need to know about where to watch today’s game. 

Premier League

The Red Devils will need to bounce back from last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat away at Aston Villa. Results haven’t gone their way over the weekend and so 3 points is a must.

United will want to stay firmly in the top four race ahead of the return to action on Boxing Day. With the January transfer window then on the horizon, United have to try to steady the ship ahead of a possibly busy window.

Early team news suggests that Jadon Sancho, Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo all miss today's game. It’s not ideal for United to be so thin in attack but they can perform without these players.

It’ll be a tough test against a Fulham side who have proved that they aren’t just here to make up the numbers this season. However, the hosts will be without Aleksander Mitrovic, a key player that could have made a significant impact.

Where To Watch?

Today’s game kicks off at 4:30pm and you can watch the game on Sky Sports Premier League. If you miss the game in the United Kingdom, you can watch Match Of the Day on BBC 1 tonight. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Marcus Rashford
Match Day

Where To Watch Fulham v Manchester United Premier League TV Channels & Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Fulham Premier League

By Alex Wallace
Christian Eriksen Manchester United
Quotes

Christian Eriksen Responds To Erik Ten Hag & Marcus Rashford Praise

By Rhys James
Robert Sanchez Brighton Premier League Spain Goalkeeper
Transfers

Manchester United Are Monitoring Premier League Goalkeeper

By Ben Patterson
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
News

Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Manchester United
News

Manchester United Travelling Squad To Face Fulham

By Alex Wallace
Harry Maguire
News

Manchester United To Consider Offers For Harry Maguire

By Alex Wallace
Antony Elanga
News

Manchester United Youngster Could Be Sold With Buyback Clause

By Alex Wallace