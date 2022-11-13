Where To Watch Fulham v Manchester United Premier League TV Channels & Live Stream

Todays game between Manchester United and Fulham is the final game before the Premier League break ahead of the World Cup. The Red Devils need to ensure they win at Craven Cottage.

The game kicks off in a few hours in the United Kingdom and here’s where you can find all you need to know about where to watch today’s game.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Red Devils will need to bounce back from last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat away at Aston Villa. Results haven’t gone their way over the weekend and so 3 points is a must.

United will want to stay firmly in the top four race ahead of the return to action on Boxing Day. With the January transfer window then on the horizon, United have to try to steady the ship ahead of a possibly busy window.

Early team news suggests that Jadon Sancho, Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo all miss today's game. It’s not ideal for United to be so thin in attack but they can perform without these players.

It’ll be a tough test against a Fulham side who have proved that they aren’t just here to make up the numbers this season. However, the hosts will be without Aleksander Mitrovic, a key player that could have made a significant impact.

Where To Watch?

Today’s game kicks off at 4:30pm and you can watch the game on Sky Sports Premier League. If you miss the game in the United Kingdom, you can watch Match Of the Day on BBC 1 tonight.

