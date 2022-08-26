Where To Watch / Livestream Details | Manchester United VS Southampton | Premier League
Manchester United take on Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday and we are bringing you the broadcast and livestream details in this article below
Manchester United will take on Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton on Saturday in their first league meeting this season.
Erik ten Hag's men will be looking to continue their journey with another win on the road away from home after finally getting points on board for the new season after beating arch-rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford last Monday.
You can find out the livestream and broadcast details for the Southampton match below:
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match has an early kick-off time, scheduled to start at 12.30 pm BST.
United States of America
Eastern time 07:30 am ET
Pacific time: 04.30 am PT
Central time: 05:30 am CT
India
The kick-off time is at 5:00 pm IST
Australia
Kick off is at 09.30 pm AEST
Where to Watch / Live Stream
Fans in the UK will be able to watch the match live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate on TV, and will be able to watch the livestream on the BT Sport app or right here on bt.com/sport.
The match will be shown live on NBC Sports network in the US, and will be able to be streamed on Peacock.
Fans in India can watch the match on TV live on the Star Sports Select Network, and it will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
In Canada, fans can watch the match on FuboTV.
Supporters in Australia can watch the match live on Optus Sport.
