Where To Watch Manchester United v Aston Villa Carabao Cup TV Channels & Live Stream

Manchester United face Aston Villa for the first time in so many days tonight as they do battle in the Carabao Cup. United were beaten by Villa 3-1 at Villa Park on Sunday, tonight they host Unai Emery’s side at Old Trafford.

United were shocked by Villa on Sunday and were embarrassingly beaten by the midlands side. A slow start from United saw them go behind by two goals in quick succession.

Erik Ten Hag says he wants his best side to feature against Villa and he sets his side out to win every game. The Carabao Cup is an interesting competition when it comes down to outlining intentions for the season ahead.

United already have the Europa League and the upcoming FA Cup to add onto this in their busy schedule all whilst battling for top four in the Premier League. It doesn’t seem like Ten Hag will make many changes to his side this evening.

United could be without Antony and Jadon Sancho who are not set to feature in the game on Thursday due to an injury and an illness respectively. It could pathe the way for some youngsters to slot into the side.

Where To Watch?

Tonights game kicks off at 8pm in the United Kingdom and you can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event.

