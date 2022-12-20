Skip to main content
Where To Watch Manchester United v Burnley, Carabao Cup, Broadcast Details and Live Stream

Here is where you can watch Manchester United v Burnley in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

With Manchester United returning to domestic action against Burnley on Wednesday night, here you will be able to find out all you need to know about where to watch the game. The game takes place at Old Trafford.

Manchester United return to domestic action on Wednesday night as they face Championship side Burnley at Old Trafford. United face the current second tier leaders in the Carabao Cup.

United finished their pre world cup campaign with a win against Fulham in the Premier League. Alejandro Garnacho, who is set to start tomorrow scored the winning goal.

Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag will have a number of players who went to the world cup available for selection against Burnley. The likes of Christian Eriksen, Antony and Harry Maguire could all be set to start.

United will be without Jadon Sancho and Diogo Dalot as neither player featured in training on Tuesday. Sancho is currently away from the first team squad whilst Dalot is battling an injury.

Ten Hag will most likely be set to choose a mix of players in the squad for the tie. Some youngsters who featured in the mid season friendlies against Cadiz and Real Betis may feature against Vincent Kompany’s side.

Where To Watch?

In the United Kingdom the game kicks off at 8pm and will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports main event and on Sky Go.

In the United States the game will kick off at 1/2/3pm depending on your time zone, it will be available to watch on ESPN+.

