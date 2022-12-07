Where To Watch Manchester United v Cadiz, Broadcast Details, Kick Off Time and Live Stream

Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United return to action on Wednesday evening following around a month of no football. The FIFA Word Cup has of course put a pause on club football across Europe’s top divisions.

United have traveled to Spain during the break for a warm weather training camp where they will also part take in two friendlies. The first being against Cadiz tonight will allow Ten Hag to analyse his squad.

With so many senior players away at the World Cup the Dutch manager can take a look at the depth in his squad. Many young players are set to be given a chance to showcase themselves.

The game could see the likes of Zidane Iqbal as well as more senior faces such as Anthony Martial feature. Ten Hag has quite the squad to look at during this time.

United v Cadiz Details

The game kicks off at 8pm local time in Spain, meaning it’ll get underway at 7pm for all in the United Kingdom. In the US, depending on your timezone, the game kick off in the early afternoon.

To watch the game you must be subscribed to MUTV, United’s official streaming service. They have exclusive rights to all of United’s friendly fixtures.

