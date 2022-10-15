Where To Watch Manchester United v Newcastle United Premier League TV Channels and Live Stream

Manchester United host Newcastle United tomorrow afternoon at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Here you can find all the details of where you can watch the game.

Erik Ten Hag’s side will be looking to continue their winning run in the league after picking up a victory away at Everton last Sunday evening.

United have looked a much improved side since beating Liverpool at home in the Premier League. One blip and defeat against Manchester City hasn’t hindered any progress made by the team.

Ten Hag is continuing to work on the implementation of his style of football at the club. Many players continue to fight for places in the side ensuring a spot in the team remains competitive.

The game is part of a bumper Sunday of Premier League football. However United’s game has not been selected for usual coverage on TV in the United Kingdom.

United are normally a side that features regularly on TV, however due to such a busy day of football across the top flight, fans will have to find other ways to watch the game.

Where to watch?

In the UK, fans will have to settle for catching the in studio updates on Sky Sports Soccer Sunday, available to watch on Sky Go.

In the USA, you can watch the game on NBC Universo via NBC Sports on Peacock Premium. Watch from 6am PST or 9am EST.

In Canada, you can watch the game on fuboTV from 9am local time.

