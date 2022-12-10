Where To Watch Manchester United v Real Betis, Broadcast Details, Kick Off Time and Live Stream

Manchester United will take on their second opposition of the World Cup break as they face off against Real Betis. United lost their opener of the break 4-2 to Cadiz.

United’s young players in particular got a proper feel for playing experienced players in that game against Cadiz. Today will be an even tougher test as they face Real Betis.

Betis are a good and prominent side in Spain and recently won the Copa Del Rey. United’s experienced players will need to make more of an impact in today’s game in comparison to the last.

Below you can find the confirmed United side to face Betis. Erik Ten Hag has made one change from the starting side against Cadiz as David De Gea comes in.

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Mengi, Williams, McTominay (C), Iqbal, Van de Beek, Elanga, Martial, Garnacho.

The likes of Williams and Wan-Bissaka will have to be more impressive today if they see a future at Old Trafford. Both have been linked with moves away from the club.

The game kicks off at 5pm if you are in the United Kingdom. With the game being in Spain, that means that kick off is at 6pm local time.

To watch the game you will have to have a valid subscription to MUTV as the game is exclusively live on United’s streaming service.

