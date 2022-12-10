Skip to main content
Where To Watch Manchester United v Real Betis, Broadcast Details, Kick Off Time and Live Stream

IMAGO / PA Images

Where To Watch Manchester United v Real Betis, Broadcast Details, Kick Off Time and Live Stream

Manchester United face Real Betis in their second friendly of the World Cup break.

Manchester United will take on their second opposition of the World Cup break as they face off against Real Betis. United lost their opener of the break 4-2 to Cadiz. 

United’s young players in particular got a proper feel for playing experienced players in that game against Cadiz. Today will be an even tougher test as they face Real Betis. 

Betis are a good and prominent side in Spain and recently won the Copa Del Rey. United’s experienced players will need to make more of an impact in today’s game in comparison to the last. 

Victor Lindelof Manchester United Everton Premier League Goodison Park

Below you can find the confirmed United side to face Betis. Erik Ten Hag has made one change from the starting side against Cadiz as David De Gea comes in.

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Mengi, Williams, McTominay (C), Iqbal, Van de Beek, Elanga, Martial, Garnacho.

The likes of Williams and Wan-Bissaka will have to be more impressive today if they see a future at Old Trafford. Both have been linked with moves away from the club. 

All the details, United v Betis

The game kicks off at 5pm if you are in the United Kingdom. With the game being in Spain, that means that kick off is at 6pm local time. 

To watch the game you will have to have a valid subscription to MUTV as the game is exclusively live on United’s streaming service. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik Ten Hag
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v Real Betis, Broadcast Details, Kick Off Time and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
David De Gea Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United Confirmed Lineup v Real Betis

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Real Betis, Friendly

By Alex Wallace
Goncalo Ramos Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022
Match Day

Where To Watch Morocco v Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Erik Ten Hag Manchester United
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Responds To Cristiano Ronaldo Interview & Manchester United Exit

By Alex Wallace
Neymar
Match Day

Watch: Neymar Goal Gives Brazil Lead v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final

By Alex Wallace
frenkie de jong
Match Day

Where To Watch Netherlands v Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Neymar
Match Day

Where To Watch Croatia v Brazil, FIFA World Cup Quarter Finals, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace