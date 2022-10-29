Where To Watch Manchester United v West Ham Premier League TV Channels & Live Stream

Manchester United host West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Erik Ten Hag will look to get his side back to winning ways after a draw away at Chelsea last Saturday.

The Irons are a side that United have quite the mixed record against in recent history. However, this season United look regenerated under their new boss with West Ham struggling.

Former United boss David Moyes led his West Ham side to a European finish once again last season. This season tells a different story so far with the Hammers sitting in 13th position.

IMAGO / Action Plus

United found their scoring boots on Thursday night in the UEFA Europa League. Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot all scored against FC Sheriff in their 3-0 win.

There will undoubtedly be some changes to the side this weekend for United. However it will be interesting to see if Alejandro Garnacho retains his place.

The young Argentine had a great full debut performance in the UEL in midweek. Garnacho is one of United’s most exciting youth talents from the academy.

Where To Watch?

The game kicks off in the UK at 4:30pm on Sunday afternoon. It will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

In the USA you can watch the game at 12:15pm ET on the USA Network.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon