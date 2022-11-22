Where To Watch Morocco v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

Group F of the FIFA World Cup 2022 gets underway on Wednesday morning when Morocco take on Croatia. It’ll be the first game of the day and here’s where you can watch the game.

Croatia will be looking to make a big impact in their opening game as they compete with Belgium to win the group. It’ll very much be a group of European heavyweight clashes.

Croatia will have the upper hand against Morocco on paper, the European side have talent such as Luka Modric who led his side to a final in 2018. The European side are favorites to win the game.

IMAGO / PA Images

It’ll be a tough game however with Morocco not just lining up in the group to just make up the numbers and will be looking to fight.

Where To Watch?

The game can be watched at the kick off time of 10am on ITV to all viewers in the United Kingdom.

In the United States you can find the game at an even earlier kick off time to watch on beIN Sports.

