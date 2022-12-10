Where To Watch Morocco v Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final, Live Stream

It’s the second day of quarter final games at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Today, starting off the action is Morocco and Portugal, a game that could yet again produce some surprises.

Morocco have been a dark horse in this tournament and recently beat Spain to reach the quarters against Portugal. The North African side produced a fantastic showing on penalties.

Portugal however will be a different test to that of Spain. The Euro 2016 winners have been superb so far in this tournament and are proving to be a huge attacking threat against sides they face.

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again been dropped from the starting lineup. Goncalo Ramos will be once again looking to make the headlines following his hat trick in the round of 16.

For Morocco, the likes of Achraf Hakimi will be looking to produce a huge performance for his nation. The African side have a number of talents.

Below you can find the lineups for todays game.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Rúben Dias, R. Guerreiro, Rúben Neves, Otávio, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix, Gonçalo Ramos.

Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Saïss, El Yamiq, AttiatAllah, Amrabat, Amallah, Ounahi, Ziyech, En-nesyri, Boufal

