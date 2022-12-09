Skip to main content
Where To Watch Netherlands v Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Finals, Live Stream

IMAGO / Action Plus

Netherlands take on Argentina in the second quarter final of the World Cup. Watch the game here.

A huge game will have worldwide audiences tuning in this evening as Netherlands and Argentina face off in the second quarter final of the day. It’s once again a game that sees Europe take on South America. 

Argentina are one of the favourites to win the tournament as they will be led by Lionel Messi. The South American giants will however face their toughest opponents yet this evening. 

The Netherlands have looked like a strong force so far in this tournament. A number of players such as Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay and more have all looked sharp for their country. 

Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup

Gakpo has been one of the special talents that has made a name for himself in this tournament. Argentina have all also had their fair share of new talent, including Enzo Fernandez. 

It promises to be a great game showcasing experience and new talent between these sides this evening. The Netherlands will be pushing to make sure they win tonight as they look to win their first World Cup. 

Where To Watch?

In the United Kingdom, you can watch the game on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer. The game kicks off at 7pm. 

However, if you are international, you can alternatively Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

