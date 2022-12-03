Skip to main content
Where To Watch Netherlands v USA, FIFA World Cup Round Of 16, Live Stream

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Where To Watch Netherlands v USA, FIFA World Cup Round Of 16, Live Stream

Netherlands take on USA in the first round of 16 game at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Here’s where you can watch the game.

We’re into the all important knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, opening with the round of 16. The Netherlands do battle with the United States as they look to become the first team into the quarter final. 

Netherlands have been impressive, including some stand out individual performances from the likes of Cody Gakpo. USA have also shown signs of positivity in the group stage. 

Theres no doubt that the European side are the favourites coming into this game. However the tournament so far has been the story of the underdogs with plenty of upsets across the group stage. 

Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup

It’ll be a great game for the neutral fan as many people will be tuning in for the first game of the much anticipated knockout rounds. With the likes of Germany out of the tournament it shows anything is possible. 

This game will be followed by Argentina v Australia later this evening. It promises to be a good day of knockout football in Qatar. 

Where To Watch?

If you are in the United Kingdom then you can watch todays game on BBC One or the BBC iPlayer. The game kicks off at 3pm. 

Alternatively, if you are international and want to watch the game, Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup
Match Day

Where To Watch Netherlands v USA, FIFA World Cup Round Of 16, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Wes Brown Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Has Not Damaged Manchester United Legacy

By Rhys James
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
Opinions

Why Alejandro Garnacho Will Be Key For Manchester United After The World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Dusan Vlahovic Juventus UEFA Champions League
Opinions

Manchester United Must Sign Young Striker If Given The Chance

By Alex Wallace
Portugal Training
Match Day

Where To Watch South Korea v Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar
Match Day

Where To Watch Ghana v Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Southampton
News

Erik Ten Hag Unhappy With Manchester United Star

By Alex Wallace
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Old Trafford
Transfers

Real Madrid Interested In Signing Manchester United Star

By Alex Wallace