Where To Watch Netherlands v USA, FIFA World Cup Round Of 16, Live Stream

We’re into the all important knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, opening with the round of 16. The Netherlands do battle with the United States as they look to become the first team into the quarter final.

Netherlands have been impressive, including some stand out individual performances from the likes of Cody Gakpo. USA have also shown signs of positivity in the group stage.

Theres no doubt that the European side are the favourites coming into this game. However the tournament so far has been the story of the underdogs with plenty of upsets across the group stage.

IMAGO / ANP

It’ll be a great game for the neutral fan as many people will be tuning in for the first game of the much anticipated knockout rounds. With the likes of Germany out of the tournament it shows anything is possible.

This game will be followed by Argentina v Australia later this evening. It promises to be a good day of knockout football in Qatar.

Where To Watch?

If you are in the United Kingdom then you can watch todays game on BBC One or the BBC iPlayer. The game kicks off at 3pm.

Alternatively, if you are international and want to watch the game, Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

