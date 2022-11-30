Where To Watch Poland vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

It’s one of the ties of the competition so far tonight as Argentina take on Poland with the winner going through to the knockout stages. The World Cup has already produced some incredible moments, could we see another one tonight?

It’s almost hard to say that Argentina could be heading out of the tournament in the group stages. The South American giants were labelled as one of the favourites.

Poland, led by Robert Lewandowski who scored his first World Cup goal in the last game will be looking to pull off an upset. The European nation are currently top of the group.

IMAGO / Newspix

Argentina who will be led by Lionel Messi must ensure they win tonights game. The previous World Cup winners will want to make sure they are in the next round.

The starting 11’s for both sides can be found below;

Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, Julián Álvarez, Di María.

Poland XI: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior, Cash; Frankowski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Zielinski; Swiderski; Lewandowski.

The eyes of the footballing world will be watching this game. Two great players in particular and two great sides doing battle on the world stage.

Where To Watch?

The game kicks off at 7pm in the United Kingdom and can be viewed on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

If you are an international viewer, Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

