Where To Watch Portugal v Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16, Live Stream

Portugal will look to be the next top European side to qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup in Qatar. The Euro 2016 winners take on a fellow European side who are showing promise in Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be dropped for his nation as they look to push on in the competition. Ronaldo has reportedly been involved in a situation with his manager.

Portugal will not be short of talent however with the likes of Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes and more looking to step up. Switzerland have their own fire power with the likes of Breel Embolo firing for the nation.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Switzerland will have some belief that they can beat Portugal despite the former Euro winners being the clear favourites. There have been plenty of upsets in this tournament already.

The game could of course go all the way to penalties which could play into Switzerland’s hands. However Portugal will be looking to win the game within 90 minutes.

Where To Watch?

The game is available to watch on ITV1 and the ITV Hub in the United Kingdom with kick off at 7pm.

However, if you are an international viewer, you can Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon