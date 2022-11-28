Skip to main content
Where To Watch Portugal v Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

IMAGO / Pro Shots

The much anticipated Group H clash between Portugal and Uruguay takes place tonight. Heres where you can watch the game.

Portugal face Uruguay in a heavyweight clash in Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo won their opening group game 3-2 against Ghana. 

Uruguay will need to get something out of this game against Portugal after drawing their opener 0-0 against South Korea.  Some of their top players will be looking to make an impact. 

Portugal could be through to the knockout stages with a win tonight. Their key players include Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix. 

Bruno Fernandes & Cristiano Ronaldo

Uruguay on the other hand also have a number of talented players. Some of their talent includes; Darwin Nunez, Federico Valverde and Edinson Cavani. 

It’ll be a tough test for both sides and fans will hope it lives up to expectations and produces a great watch. The teams for the game have been announced and you can find them below;

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Nuno Mendes; Neves, William Carvalho; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix; Cristiano.

Uruguay XI: Rochet; Coates, Godín, Giménez; Varela, Bentancur, Vecino, Olivera; Valverde; Cavani, Núñez.

Where To Watch?

In the United Kingdom, the game kicks off at 7pm and will be available to watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. 

If you are an international viewer, Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

