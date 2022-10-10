Where To Watch PSG v Benfica UEFA Champions League TV Channels And Live Stream

Paris Saint Germain host Benfica at Parc de Princes on Tuesday in matchday four of the UEFA Champions League. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi will want to continue their dominating form.

PSG and Benfica are currently the two teams leading group H in the competition. Both sides remain unbeaten in the group as it stands.

The French champions however top the group simply on goals scored. Benfica are hot on their heels and could go top of the group should they pull off an upset on Tuesday.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The sides have already met in the competition so far this and the game saw the sides share a point. Messi was on the score sheet for PSG in that game as Danilo Pereira put the ball into his own net to give Benfica the equaliser.

Mbappe is in fine form for the French side, 8 goals in 9 games in Ligue 1 this season as well as 3 goals in 3 games in the Champions League.

Goncalo Ramos is Benfica’s main man at the season. The striker is a player that clubs such as Manchester United are said to be interested in.

Ramos has 6 goals in 8 games in the Liga Portugal as well as 4 goals in 7 games in the Champions League.

Where to watch?

The game will be available to watch in the UK on BT Sport 4 and 5 as well as highlights on BT Sport’s website and the UCL goal show. In the USA you can watch the game on Paramount+.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon