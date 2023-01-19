Where To Watch PSG v Riyadh Season Team, Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo, Live Stream Details

A huge friendly fixture is taking place today in Saudi Arabia as PSG take on the 'Riyadh season team', a team consisting of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will go face to face.

It will be the first time the pair meet since Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia. It could well be the final time the two greatest to play the game go face to face.

Despite the game only being a friendly it will be a huge game for fans to watch both in Saudi Arabia but also worldwide. The game is available to stream online and here is how.

In a way it's an incredibly historical game as the pair go head to head for one last time. The game is available to watch online.

If you are looking to watch the game, it kicks off today at 5pm in the United Kingdom. It is available to watch live on YouTube.

The game is available to stream live on PSG's official YouTube channel.

