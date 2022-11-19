Where To Watch Qatar v Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on Sunday after years and months of anticipation. Qatar are hosting this years tournament and therefore will be playing in the first game.

Qatar take on Ecuador in the opening game of Group A as well as the tournament’s opener. Both sides will be looking to get a win on the board with two tough competitors in their group in the Netherlands and Senegal.

There has been plenty of controversy surrounding the tournament in the buildup for more than valid reasons. However the intrigue of many still lies on how this tournament will play out including with the hosts.

IMAGO / PA Images

It’ll be an interesting opening game with both Qatar and Ecuador having squads that a quite unknown across the world. Both sides have been tipped as the favourites to finish as the bottom two in their group.

Where To Watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the opening game of the World Cup on BBC One as well as the BBC iPlayer with the game kicking off at 4pm.

In the United States you can watch the game on beIN Sports.

