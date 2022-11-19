Skip to main content
Where To Watch Qatar v Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Where To Watch Qatar v Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

Qatar and Ecuador kick off the FIFA World Cup 2022 and here you can find when the game kicks off and where you can watch it.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off on Sunday after years and months of anticipation. Qatar are hosting this years tournament and therefore will be playing in the first game.

Qatar take on Ecuador in the opening game of Group A as well as the tournament’s opener. Both sides will be looking to get a win on the board with two tough competitors in their group in the Netherlands and Senegal.

There has been plenty of controversy surrounding the tournament in the buildup for more than valid reasons. However the intrigue of many still lies on how this tournament will play out including with the hosts.

FIFA World Cup

It’ll be an interesting opening game with both Qatar and Ecuador having squads that a quite unknown across the world. Both sides have been tipped as the favourites to finish as the bottom two in their group.

Where To Watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the opening game of the World Cup on BBC One as well as the BBC iPlayer with the game kicking off at 4pm.

In the United States you can watch the game on beIN Sports. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Marcus Rashford
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Picks One Player Who Could Make Difference At World Cup

By Rhys James
FIFA World Cup 2022
News

FIFA World Cup Group D, Fixtures And Results

By Alex Wallace
Enner Valencia Qatar v Ecuador FIFA World Cup
Match Day

Watch: Enner Valencia Scores Great Header Goal, Ecuador v Qatar, FIFA World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
News

Anthony Martial Involved In Bust Up With Manchester United Teammate

By Alex Wallace
Gareth Southgate England
Match Day

Where To Watch England v Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Louis Van Gaal Netherlands Virgil Van Dijk
Match Day

Where To Watch Senegal v Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup Draw
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C, Fixtures And Results

By Alex Wallace
FIFA World Cup 2022
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B, Fixtures And Results

By Alex Wallace