Where To Watch Qatar v Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Qatar will face Senegal in their second group game of the FIFA World Cup tomorrow and here's where you can watch the game.

Qatar will face Senegal tomorrow afternoon for their second group game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Both teams will be looking to get their first victory in the group.

Qatar kicked off their World Cup campaign on Sunday where they faced Ecuador. Ecuador came away with a 2-0 victory thanks to a brace from striker Enner Valencia.

Senegal kicked off their campaign on Monday where they faced the Netherlands. The Netherlands won 2-0 thanks to late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klassen.

FIFA World Cup 2022

Senegal are missing their key man Sadio Mane who had to pull out of the squad due to injury. The winger has now had surgery to fix his current injury problem

Qatar will be looking to pull off an upset if they can somehow beat Senegal tomorrow afternoon. Qatar would need to produce a better performance than they did on Sunday.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the game is available to watch on BBC Sport online, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Red button.

Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free.

