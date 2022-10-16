Where To Watch Real Madrid v Barcelona El Clasico La Liga TV Channels and Live Stream

A fierce Spanish rivalry is once again reignited today as Real Madrid host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in El Clasico. It is the first ‘Clasico’ of the 22/23 La Liga season.

Both Real and Barcelona have had their impressive moments so far this season. However, Barcelona have seemingly struggled in the UEFA Champions League so far this season.

Both sides have an incredible war-chest of players at their disposal, featuring some of the biggest players in Europe. It will undoubtedly be a close knit encounter between the sides.

As previously stated, it’s one of the biggest club football games there are. Many football fans in general anticipate El Clasico as a must watch game every year.

Manchester United will be one team with their eye on some players in the game. It has been widely reported that United are interested in players such as Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona.

Real have been heavily linked with another move for Kylian Mbappe next year following his desire to leave PSG, according to reports.

Todays lineups for El Clasico have been announced. You can find them both below.

REAL MADRID XI

Lunin;

Carvajal Militao Alaba Mendy;

Modrić Tchouameni Kroos;

Valverde Benzema Vinicius

BARCELONA XI

Ter Stegen;

Sergi Roberto, Kounde, Eric García, Balde;

Busquets, Pedri, De Jong;

Dembélé, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Where to watch?

In the United Kingdom, viewers can watch El Clasico on Premier Sports 1. Whereas in the United States, you can watch the game on ESPN+.

