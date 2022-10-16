Skip to main content
Where To Watch Real Madrid v Barcelona El Clasico La Liga TV Channels and Live Stream

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Where To Watch Real Madrid v Barcelona El Clasico La Liga TV Channels and Live Stream

Real Madrid host Barcelona in El Clasico, one of the biggest club football games there is. Here is where you can watch the game.

A fierce Spanish rivalry is once again reignited today as Real Madrid host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in El Clasico. It is the first ‘Clasico’ of the 22/23 La Liga season. 

Both Real and Barcelona have had their impressive moments so far this season. However, Barcelona have seemingly struggled in the UEFA Champions League so far this season. 

Both sides have an incredible war-chest of players at their disposal, featuring some of the biggest players in Europe. It will undoubtedly be a close knit encounter between the sides. 

As previously stated, it’s one of the biggest club football games there are. Many football fans in general anticipate El Clasico as a must watch game every year. 

Andriy Lunin Real Madrid Ukraine Goalkeeper La Liga

Manchester United will be one team with their eye on some players in the game. It has been widely reported that United are interested in players such as Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona. 

Real have been heavily linked with another move for Kylian Mbappe next year following his desire to leave PSG, according to reports. 

Todays lineups for El Clasico have been announced. You can find them both below. 

REAL MADRID XI

Lunin;

Carvajal Militao Alaba Mendy;

Modrić Tchouameni Kroos;

Valverde Benzema Vinicius

BARCELONA XI

Ter Stegen; 

Sergi Roberto, Kounde, Eric García, Balde; 

Busquets, Pedri, De Jong;

Dembélé, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Where to watch?

In the United Kingdom, viewers can watch El Clasico on Premier Sports 1. Whereas in the United States, you can watch the game on ESPN+.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

David Alaba Real Madrid
Match Day

Where To Watch Real Madrid v Barcelona El Clasico La Liga TV Channels and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
David De Gea Manchester United Goodison Park Everton Manchester United Premier League
Match Day

Manchester United v Newcastle United Premier League Confirmed Lineups and Team News

By Alex Wallace
AC Milan Rafael Leao
Transfers

Manchester United Monitoring AC Milan Forward

By Alex Wallace
united flag
News

Manchester United Footballer Mason Greenwood To Be Charged With Attempted Rape And Assault

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v Newcastle United Premier League TV Channels and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Antony Bruno Fernandes Goodison Park Manchester United Everton Premier League
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs Newcastle United Premier League

By Alex Wallace
De Gea
Quotes

David De Gea Reflects On 500 Manchester United Appearances

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Star Warns Chelsea About Signing Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United

By Rhys James