Where To Watch Senegal v Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

Senegal and the Netherlands will host the second game of Group A at the FIFA World Cup 2022. They will follow Qatar and Ecuador who kick the tournament off on Sunday.

Senegal are without Sadio Mane at this years tournament which comes as huge miss to the African nation. The Netherlands have by far the superior squad however you can’t write off any nation at the World Cup.

As stated, the Netherlands will be far superior on paper with the likes of Frenkie De Jong, Virgil Van Dijk and Memphis Depay in their squad. Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia could also be a player to watch.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

It’ll be a close contest between the sides as they battle it out on the pitch as well as for the winner of Group A. The sides will want to win the group to face second place of Group B.

Where To Watch?

If you are in the United Kingdom, the game kicks off at 4pm and will be available to watch on The ITV Hub.

In the United States you will be able to find the game available to watch on beIN Sports.

