Where To Watch South Korea v Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

It’s the final match day in group H of the FIFA World Cup on Friday. Group leaders Portugal take on knockout chasing South Korea.

Portugal have already qualified for the knockout stages of the World Cup. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, the Euro 2016 champions looks like a threat in this tournament

South Korea played out a fantastic game against Ghana in their last fixture. The two sides were back-and-forth for the full 90 minutes and it created some fantastic moments.

However, in this next game South Korea must win if they want to qualify for the next round. The only advantage in this fixture could be if Portugal turn to a more rotated side due to the fact they are already qualified.

As mentioned, Manchester United’s Fernandes has been incredible so far for his country. The Portuguese midfielder is one of the most consistent players at the tournament.

South Korea have their own talents up their sleeves. Tottenham Hotspurs Heung-Min Son will be looking to make his impact on the tournament hopefully help his side qualify.

Where to watch?

If you are in the United Kingdom then the game gets underway at 3pm. You can watch the game on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer.

