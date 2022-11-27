Where To Watch Spain v Germany, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

The final game of the weekend at the FIFA World Cup sees two European giants clash in Group E. Spain who got their campaign off to a flier will face Germany who must win the game or face being eliminated in the group stage.

Germany lost to Japan in their opening game which now puts full pressure onto them tonight. Spain will pose a huge threat as they looked fantastic in their opening group game.

There are many players to keep an eye on in tonight's game, for example from Spain you have the likes of Pedri and Alvaro Morata. Germany have their fair share of talent with plenty of young player also looking to make an impact.

The starting elevens have been released for the game and you can find them below;

Starting Spain XI: Simon; Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Busquets, Gavi, Pedri; Asensio, Olmo, Torres

Starting Germany XI: Neuer; Sule, Rudiger, Kehrer, Raum; Kimmich, Goretzka, Gundogan; Musiala, Muller. Gnabry

Where To Watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on ITV 1 or the ITV Hub with kick off at 7pm.

Viewers outside the UK can watch the game using PureVPN as linked above.

