Where To Watch Uruguay v South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

Uruguay take on South Korea in the first Group H game of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The South American side who have won the competition twice are outsiders but could prove to be dark horses this year.

It’ll be an interesting game for the neutral to watch in particular with plenty of talent from both sides on display. Uruguay are currently the favourites with the bookmakers.

Uruguay have a number of talent such as Federico Valverde, Edinson Cavani and Darwin Nunez. All three will be looking to make an impact.

Meanwhile for South Korea, they will be hoping that talisman Heung Min Son will be able to make a good impression on the world stage. It’ll be a tight affair between the sides.

Uruguay will be looking to finish in the top two of the group as they lock horns with Portugal as the two favourites to qualify.

Where To Watch

The game will be available to watch on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom with kick off at 1pm.

In the United States you can find the game on beIN Sports.

