Where To Watch USA v Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

The USA take on Wales in the second group game of Group B in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The States and Wales will do battle in Qatar after England and Iran open the group proceedings on Monday morning.

It’ll be Wales’ first World Cup for 64 years which has been an inspiring achievement across the world. The USA will be looking to stop the celebration of Wales’ achievement by looking to kick the group stage off with a win.

Both sides will be looking to fight for second place in the group with England being tipped as the favourites. It could all come down to who wins the opening fixture between the sides on Monday.

IMAGO / PA Images

Players to watch from both sides include Gareth Bale, Christian Pulisic and more. It’ll be an evenly matched contest to keep neutrals entertained.

Where To Watch?

In Wales, viewers will be able to find the game on S4C with the kick off time being 7pm. If you’re in other parts of the UK, the game will be shown on ITV hub.

In the USA, the game will be available to watch on the dedicated World Cup network of beIN Sports.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon