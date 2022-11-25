Where To Watch Wales v Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022, Live Stream

Here you can find all the details you need to know about where to watch the second matchday of games in Group B of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Wales take on Iran in the first game of the day.

Wales and Iran will see this as a much win game as they both search for their first win of the tournament. The Welsh drew 1-1 with USA in their opener on Monday where as Iran were beaten heavily by England.

It’ll be a fight between Wales, USA and Iran in the search to qualify for the knockout rounds of the World Cup. It’ll be quite a tight call for the final spot in the group.

Wales will be turning to Gareth Bale and Kieffer Moore to help inspire them to a win on Friday. Bale scored the equalising penalty in the game with Moore making a strong impact from the bench.

Iran will once again be looking to call on Mehdi Taremi who scored twice against England. They will be without their first choice keeper who got injured on Monday.

Where to Watch?

The game kicks off at 10am in the United Kingdom and you can watch the game on either BBC One or the BBC iPlayer.

